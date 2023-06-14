Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Morgan County man arrested on multiple charges including elder abuse

Steven Quinn Martin, 58, was arrested and charged with a series of charges including elder abuse.
Steven Quinn Martin, 58, was arrested and charged with a series of charges including elder abuse.(Morgan County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested a Hartselle man Tuesday afternoon on eight outstanding warrants.

Steven Quinn Martin, 58, was arrested and charged with a series of charges including elder abuse and six charges for failure to appear in court on a range of substance abuse-related charges.

Martin has been transported and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.
Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent
WAFF Severe Threat
Morning showers with a chance at severe storms on Wednesday
William Spearman
U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’

Latest News

Office of Congressman Dale Strong
Congressman Dale Strong to host Military and Academy Day at Sparkman
Summer Wells
What we know about the case for missing Summer Wells
Tyree Reedus.
Decatur PD officers arrest man for trafficking opiates
WAFF weather livestream