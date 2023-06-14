Morgan County man arrested on multiple charges including elder abuse

MORGAN, Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested a Hartselle man Tuesday afternoon on eight outstanding warrants.

Steven Quinn Martin, 58, was arrested and charged with a series of charges including elder abuse and six charges for failure to appear in court on a range of substance abuse-related charges.

Martin has been transported and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

