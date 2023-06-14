Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Man drowns on Smith Lake after boating accident

Officials said a man drowned while trying to get a jet ski out of Smith Lake.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to get a jet ski out of Smith Lake.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man drowned on Smith Lake Tuesday after a boating accident.

The Cullman County Coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that 36-year-old Cody Lindsey drowned while he was trying to get a jet ski out of the water at around 4:12 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the Marine Patrol Division responded to a “marine-related event” on Smith Lake in Cullman County.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.
Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent
WAFF Severe Threat
Morning showers with a chance at severe storms on Wednesday
William Spearman
U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’

Latest News

WAFF weather livestream
Joshua Smiley
U.S. Marshals elevate suspect in Mobile shooting death to 15 Most Wanted
Leandrew Smith, Jr
Walker County man charged with abuse of a corpse
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Financial expert discusses savings, investing basics for a secure financial future