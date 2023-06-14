Local grocery store manager explains the effect on inflation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prices for food, gas, and electricity are all higher than normal, partially to blame for inflation.

Star Market manager Trent McLemore said the local grocery store has been forced to raise their prices to meet the cost of goods.

“We’re just trying to keep the same margins we always have, and sometimes that involves raising prices,” he said.

In 2020, a breakfast of bread, milk, bacon, and eggs would cost a consumer about $1.50 less than it would now. McLemore said it’s unfortunate that inflation impacts everyone in the community.

“We’re all members of the community, and we all have to buy diapers, groceries, and eggs,” he said. “It’s affecting us all, not just the customers in here. We’re customers too.”

Data now indicates that inflation is slowing down. In June 2022, the inflation rate was nine percent, now it’s four percent. Economics Professor Dr. Wafa Orman said this is a result of the federal reserve raising interest rates.

“They’re trying to slow down borrowing and spending to bring prices down,” she said.

She said this won’t immediately affect your wallet. According to Orman, local businesses set their prices based on the stability of inflation, so it may take some time before everything evens out.

“If I think that my costs are going to remain steady, then I don’t feel that pressure to raise prices, and I can keep my prices steady,” she said. “It sounds weird, but in many ways, inflation really is about what people expect it to be. It depends a lot on what people expect inflation to be.”

