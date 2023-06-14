Deals
Lauderdale County School System to offer free breakfast, lunch for students

By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County School System announced on Wednesday all enrolled students will soon have access to free breakfast and lunch.

For the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, each student will have the opportunity to enjoy nutritious meals at no cost in the Lauderdale School System.

Lauderdale County Schools will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the next school year.

Per a Facebook post by Lauderdale County Schools, Alabama, CEP “will give food service professionals more time to focus on preparing nutritious meals that their students will enjoy.”

CEP also will help to ensure more students will come to class well-nourished and ready to learn.

This will allow students more time to eat either of those meals and cut down on time spent in the lunch line.

