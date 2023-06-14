Hartselle man arrested for kidnapping, assault

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday following an incident that happened in May 2023.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Christopher Ward is charged with kidnapping and assault.

Court records reveal a statement from the victim to investigators that describes a brutal sexual assault by Ward on the victim.

According to the what the victim told investigators, she was staying with Ward early in the month of May, when on May 3, Ward used drugs and forcibly sodomized her while high.

Later, the victim told investigators she had a doctor’s appointment and had no one else to take her other than Ward. She reluctantly got a ride from him. After returning from a long doctor’s visit, the victim said Ward became angry with her and hit her because she took up his entire day.

The victim then told investigators that Ward refused to let her leave his trailer, padlocking her inside. She went on to describe a horrifying three days locked inside, saying Ward punched and kicked her multiple times.

The victim told investigators that at one point Ward said that “he would kill me before he went to prison for this.”

On the third day, the victim said Ward told her to get her things and to wear a hat when she exited the trailer. She was told to “look away and not make a sound otherwise she would make things worse.”

Once in the car, she said that Ward told her to lay her seat back when she got in so that she would not be seen. As Ward was driving, the victim stated that he went to a stop because he recognized someone he knew and wanted to speak to them.

Before getting out of the car, Ward told her to look the other way and pretend to be asleep. The victim said she noticed that Ward had left the doors unlocked and decided to make a run for it. She said she grabbed her bag, opened the car door and ran to the nearest carport where she asked if they could call 911.

She said she did not look back to see if Ward had followed her but noticed he was nowhere to be found once deputies arrived. She says she has not seen or heard from him since that day.

On June 13, investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Deputies executed two arrest warrants at a home on New Center Road near Hartselle.

Ward was arrested and charged with Kidnapping - 1st Degree and Assault - 2nd Degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held without bond.

**THIS ARTICLE IS STRICTLY REPORTED FROM THE DISTRICT CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AND MORGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE.**

