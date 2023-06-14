Deals
Give dad the gift of a good meal

Star Market has everything you need to make this Father’s Day one to remember! They might even have a giveaway that includes great gifts.
Make your dad the best gift of all this Father's Day: steak.
Make your dad the best gift of all this Father's Day: steak.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are anything like us, you have no idea what you are getting the father figures in your life for Father’s Day. Luckily, Star Market has the answer!

From now until June 16, you can visit the meat department in Star Market to sign up for the chance to win gifts for dad. The giveaway includes exclusive Star Market grilling tools, a gift certificate to the store and a portable grille from Brooks and Collier.

Need a gift for dad? Well, you might just win him this one.
Need a gift for dad? Well, you might just win him this one.

