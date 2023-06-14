Give dad the gift of a good meal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are anything like us, you have no idea what you are getting the father figures in your life for Father’s Day. Luckily, Star Market has the answer!

From now until June 16, you can visit the meat department in Star Market to sign up for the chance to win gifts for dad. The giveaway includes exclusive Star Market grilling tools, a gift certificate to the store and a portable grille from Brooks and Collier.

Need a gift for dad? Well, you might just win him this one. (Emily Trahan)

