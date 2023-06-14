Gatlinburg summer travel guide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you are looking for a place to travel this summer or if you’re already planning a trip to Gatlinburg, we have some tips for you!

With new businesses and attractions, spectacular Fourth of July celebrations and stellar locations to connect with the outdoors, Gatlinburg truly has it all. If you have not planned a trip yet, don’t worry. Marisa Rios from the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau has all the tips for you!

She suggests booking your vacation lodging sooner, rather than later. She also recommends pre-purchasing tickets to the more popular attractions such as Anakeesta, SkyLift Park and Ripley’s Aquarium. Her biggest tip is to check out their website to plan your Smokey Mountain getaway this summer.

