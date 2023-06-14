Financial expert discusses savings, investing basics for a secure financial future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Once you’ve built a sturdy financial foundation, it’s time to begin investing for your future. Take it from financial expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group.

McGowan explains the basics of saving and investing now so you can set yourself up financially down the road. He says there are some magic numbers floating around when it comes to how much money people should be squirreling away. “I’ve seen it quoted out there try to save 10 to 15% of your gross income towards your long-term savings goals,” McGowan said.

But he explains you might want to push yourself to save even more. “I would challenge the audience to make that more like 20 or 30%. That’s a hard number to hit,” McGowan said.

The wealth management expert knows it’s difficult to achieve that number, but there are several changes one can make over time to reach those goals.

McGowan says even if you fall a little bit short, you’ll still hit those goals. An easy way to achieve this is to take advantage of your company’s 401(k) match.

“You have to do that. That’s like free money. It’s like an automatic raise,” McGowan said. He goes on to say that although you won’t be able to touch that money while it’s growing for retirement, it’ll pay off in the long run.

Another way to hit those savings goals is to turn to options like traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, and brokerage accounts.

His main takeaway is if you don’t consistently hit your savings goals, don’t get frustrated. Something is always better than nothing!

Finally, McGowan explains that if you are awarded a bonus or a pay raise, take that money and use it for your savings and investing goals.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

