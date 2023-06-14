Deals
Decatur PD officers arrest man for trafficking opiates

Tyree Reedus.
Tyree Reedus.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a man on June 12 after seizing a “large quantity” of opiates.

Tyree Reedus, 28, was arrested after he was stopped for committing traffic infractions near the intersection of Bedford Drive SW and Routon Drive SW in Decatur. Reedus had active warrants against him and was taken into custody.

During a search of Reedus’ car, officers found a “large quantity” of opiates and drug paraphernalia. Reedus was charged with trafficking in opiates and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300,300 bond.

