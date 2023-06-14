Deals
Decatur City Schools introduces mobile STEAM learning lab
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools officials showcased the district’s brand new, mobile education lab on Tuesday at Banks-Caddell Elementary.

The mobile lab focuses on everything relating to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math). Students get to learn hands-on about those subjects with engaging experiments and projects.

Technology coach Faith Plunkett says it’s taken a lot of time to get this mobile learning lab up and running.

“I saw a school district with a bus about seven or eight years ago and it’s always been a dream to have one for Decatur City Schools. I pitched the idea to my superintendent about two days ago and I was able to secure funding thanks to the Decatur City Schools Foundation and two years later, here we are. This is the product of a lot of work,” Plunkett.

School leaders say they hope the bus will also be used to train teachers on how to effectively teach STEAM to students.

