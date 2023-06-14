Congressman Dale Strong to host Military and Academy Day at Sparkman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Congressman Dale Strong will host a military service and academy day for Madison County students at Sparkman High School this month.

The event will take place on Sat. June 24 at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Sparkman High School Gymnasium. Rep. Strong’s Academy Day will allow students the opportunity to explore United States military academies after high school.

For students interested in learning more about service academies and the nomination process, there will be information provided at the event.

Representatives from the following academies will be in attendance:

West Point

the Naval Academy

the Air Force Academy

the Coast Guard Academy

the Marine Merchant Academy

Additionally, recruiters from the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force/Space Force, the Coast Guard and area ROTC programs will be available at the event.

Students that are interested in being nominated are strongly encouraged to attend this event.

Sparkman High School Gymnasium is located at 2616 Jeff Road in Harvest.

