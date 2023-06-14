Alabama ranked 45th in 2023 Kids Count Data Book

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Alabama landed in the 45th spot for the overall ranking of child wellbeing in this year’s Kids Count Data book by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Rhonda Mann with Voices for Alabama Children explained this isn’t a celebratory time.

“If I had to choose between improving on the indicator itself or a better ranking I will always choose to improve on the indicator,” Mann said.

Each category is based on four indicators, making 16 overall. This year, Alabama showed improvements in all four indicators in the family and community domain but failed in three of the four health indicators, two of the education indicators and two of the economic well-being indicators.

“Where we got worse, it’s not huge but still we don’t want to be going in that direction,” Mann said.”We want to always be improving.”

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said while the 45th health ranking is disappointing, she knows what their next step will be.

“This can give us data to continue to advocate for the health and wellbeing of really our future in Alabama and that’s our children,” Landers said.

As for education, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said the 39th ranking is not ideal, but he was pleased to see that Alabama had pulled out of the 40s from last year’s 42nd ranking.

“39th is of course not where we want to be in the end but when the Kids Count Databook came out we were actually pretty excited about it because we’re moving up,” Mackey said. “We’re not where we want to be but we’re certainly excited to see Alabama finally move out of the 40s into 39th. "

