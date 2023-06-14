Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
Chance at showers, storms on Wednesday evening
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.
Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
William Spearman
U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal...
American Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Local grocery store manager explains the effect on inflation
Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Inflation rates going down