2 people arrested after Elkmont man reportedly points gun at motel

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday morning, a Limestone County man was arrested for reportedly pointing a gun at people, while another individual was also arrested at the scene.

36-year-old Dustin Mae Williams of Ardmore and 35-year-old Christopher James Shock of Elkmont were arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Deputies arrived after a call reported Shock was pointing a gun at patrons of the Budget Inn Motel in Elkmont.

Upon LCSO arrival, Shock fled into a room occupied by Williams. Deputies surrounded the room and began to call Shock out, as reports suggest, he refused.

After several minutes Williams opened the door and advised deputies that Shock fled to Tennessee.

Williams consented to a search of her room. From there deputies could see drugs and a pistol in view and found Shock hiding under the bed with a rifle, possessing over 700 rounds of ammunition.

Shock was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.

Williams is charged with hindering prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She has been released from the detention center on a $7,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

