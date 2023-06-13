Deals
U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’

William Spearman
William Spearman(MCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WAFF) - A Madison man pleaded guilty on Monday for his involvement with a website used for the advertisement and distribution of media depicting child sex abuse.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 57-year-old William Michael Spearman was the administrator of the website which had operated for years. The following was also released on Spearman’s involvement with the site:

  • The site included sections on sexual abuse, torture, and how to avoid detection by law enforcement
  • Spearman managed multiple people in the running of the site
  • Spearman kept records of child pornography files advertised and distributed over the site
  • Spearman advertised and distributed images on the website

He pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Spearman is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31, 2023.

He faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Watch previous coverage of the November 2022 arrest of William Spearman:

Second suspect charged with child pornography, trafficking after FBI search in Madison neighborhood

