U.S. DOJ: Madison man pleads guilty for part in ‘child exploitation enterprise’

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - A Madison man pleaded guilty on Monday for his involvement with a website used for the advertisement and distribution of media depicting child sex abuse.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 57-year-old William Michael Spearman was the administrator of the website which had operated for years. The following was also released on Spearman’s involvement with the site:

The site included sections on sexual abuse, torture, and how to avoid detection by law enforcement

Spearman managed multiple people in the running of the site

Spearman kept records of child pornography files advertised and distributed over the site

Spearman advertised and distributed images on the website

He pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Spearman is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31, 2023.

He faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Watch previous coverage of the November 2022 arrest of William Spearman:

Second suspect charged with child pornography, trafficking after FBI search in Madison neighborhood

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.