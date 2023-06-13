Sipic becomes first Homegrown player to reach Nashville SC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nashville Soccer Club, in a historic press conference for the organization at GEODIS Park, announced today the signing of Academy product Adem Sipić, as Nashville SC’s first Homegrown player. Sipić will become eligible to compete as a Boy in Gold in Major League Soccer in the 2024 season through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

As part of the Homegrown Player program, Sipić becomes the first player in club history to complete the pathway to the pros for Nashville SC by developing through the club’s Academy onto Huntsville City Football Club, the club’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, and finally by signing a First Team contract.

“It was really just work ethic and coming into training every day with a good attitude and knowing you have a job to do,” Sipic said. “Just always working hard has been the biggest thing with me. I came into training every day with a positive mindset wanting to get better and help myself and also the people around me. I think the biggest thing would be just work ethic.”

The 17-year-old forward from Bowling Green, Ky. arrived at The Gold Mine, Nashville SC’s Academy, in 2020 as a U-15 player and quickly moved onto the U-17′s with whom he began playing as competition resumed in 2021, following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In his first MLS NEXT season, Sipić appeared in 15 matches and scored two goals. His development and improvement became noticeable in the 2022/23 season, as he helped propel Nashville SC’s U-17′s through the GA Cup qualifiers and ultimately to the 2023 GA Cup in Florida where he registered two goals. As the captain of the U-17′s, Sipić appeared in 14 matches scoring 16 goals throughout the season.

17-year-old Adem Sipic becomes the first player in Nashville SC club history to complete the pathway to the pros for Nashville SC by developing through the club’s Academy onto Huntsville City Football Club, the club’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, and signing a First Team contract (Nick Bastoky | Nashville SC)

“One thing that our club is synonymous now with is growth,” General Manager Mike Jacobs said. “Be it franchises like an MLS club or our second team now in Huntsville, facilities like this palace. Like our training facilities entry forms or one of the finest youth academies Currey Ingram Academy or the development of our youth academy. The lifeline of any club has its youth academy and the ability to grow their own players. That’s not just here at Nashville Soccer Club, or in Major League Soccer but really anywhere in the world. It’s for a club’s present, and as for the club’s future, just like the dates when those special facilities being built and opened marked landmark dates, or figurative mile markers for our club, today’s another really important and special mile marker for Nashville Soccer Club.”

In addition to his performances at The Gold Mine, the young striker was called up several times to train with Nashville SC’s First Team during the club’s 2023 preseason and season, as he also moved up to compete with Huntsville City FC in the MLS NEXT Pro. Sipić made his Huntsville City FC debut in the club’s inaugural match against Crown Legacy on Mar. 26, as a second half sub, and recorded the shootout-winning kick from the spot in the sixth round. In total, Sipić has appeared in six matches for HCFC. Just this past Sunday, June 11, the striker scored his first professional goal during the run of play in his first start in a 4-2 victory over St. Louis CITY2 at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

The Homegrown Player Rule was launched in 2008 to allow clubs to sign local players from their own academies to their First Team rosters. Because of this rule, clubs can sign an unlimited amount of academy players to a first-team contract on any given year. Any Homegrown Player must have resided in the club’s home territory and participated in its youth development system for at least one year, as well as meeting other unspecified league requirements.

Sipić, who will continue to compete with Huntsville City FC in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, will join the Boys in Blue when they host Inter Miami CF II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday

