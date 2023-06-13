Deals
Report: Rickwood Field considered for MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Report: Rickwood Field considered for MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ game
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that Major League Baseball will hold its ‘Field of Dreams’ game at Rickwood Field in 2024.

The games have drawn large television audiences, including the initial game in Iowa that featured the Yankees versus the White Sox, the parent club of the Birmingham Barons.

Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office will not confirm the San Francisco Chronicle report at this time.

However, on Tuesday morning, the Birmingham City Council approved more than $500,000 of improvements at Rickwood Field.

We’ll update you as we learn more information.

