Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Mainly Dry Through The Evening | Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect more clouds than sunshine today with highs staying on the cooler side in the mid and upper 70s throughout the rest of your afternoon. A few isolated showers or a stray storm will be possible mainly for areas south of the Tennessee River into your evening, but most of us will stay dry. Clouds will be sticking with us overnight with overnight lows staying more mild in the low to mid 60s.

Our wettest day of the week will be in store for your Wednesday with multiple rounds of showers and storms arriving likely as early as your morning commute and continuing into the late afternoon and evening hours. This is as a warm front lifts to the north, which will create the potential for a few strong to even marginally severe storms. The best threat looks to set up mainly for our southernmost counties. Storms within this area could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will remain below average in the low to mid 80s due to additional cloud cover and rain chances.

We’ll be trending much drier with hot and humid conditions returning for your Thursday and Friday. Expect high temperatures to rebound into the upper 80s to low 90s with low chances for isolated storms both days. The same weather pattern will be on tap as we head into the first half of your Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, but the pattern will become a bit more active by Sunday and into the first half of your next week. Stay tuned for further forecast updates!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
5 people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Five people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:30-1:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF June 13 Weather
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cloudy and cool 70s with isolated showers Tuesday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast