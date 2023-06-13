Mainly Dry Through The Evening | Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

Expect more clouds than sunshine today with highs staying on the cooler side in the mid and upper 70s throughout the rest of your afternoon. A few isolated showers or a stray storm will be possible mainly for areas south of the Tennessee River into your evening, but most of us will stay dry. Clouds will be sticking with us overnight with overnight lows staying more mild in the low to mid 60s.

Our wettest day of the week will be in store for your Wednesday with multiple rounds of showers and storms arriving likely as early as your morning commute and continuing into the late afternoon and evening hours. This is as a warm front lifts to the north, which will create the potential for a few strong to even marginally severe storms. The best threat looks to set up mainly for our southernmost counties. Storms within this area could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will remain below average in the low to mid 80s due to additional cloud cover and rain chances.

We’ll be trending much drier with hot and humid conditions returning for your Thursday and Friday. Expect high temperatures to rebound into the upper 80s to low 90s with low chances for isolated storms both days. The same weather pattern will be on tap as we head into the first half of your Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, but the pattern will become a bit more active by Sunday and into the first half of your next week. Stay tuned for further forecast updates!

