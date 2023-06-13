Madison Co. man indicted for capital murder for 2022 shooting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County grand jury indicted a man for capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in July 2022.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Antonio Terrell Burks on July 28, 2022, for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, Chi McDade.

It was determined by the Criminal Investigation Division that during a domestic dispute, Burks pulled out a weapon and shot McDade. McDade was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Alabama A&M University released a statement about McDade’s death.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, probable cause was found to arrest and charge Burks for murder.

Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.