Lauderdale Co. inmate recaptured after leaving work release

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County inmate is back behind bars at the Lauderdale County Detention Center after leaving work release on Monday evening.

Florence Police Department officials say Torry Harrison was seen driving a black truck along Ironside Street toward Singing River Bridge in Florence.

Harrison pulled into the far-right lane on the bridge as if he were to stop but instead accelerated. He then crossed the bridge and turned onto River Road while traveling over 110 miles per hour.

The pursuit of Harrison was canceled once he passed Foster Mill Road, officers had then lost sight of the truck. A short time later, officers noticed the truck had run off the road.

A driver in the area told officers that the driver has run into a nearby cornfield. Officers with the Florence Police Department and the Muscle Shoals Police Department set a perimeter around the field. MPD deployed a done that led officers to the area where Harrison was bedded down.

Harrison is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

