Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent

Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.(HCS)
By Javon Williams and Matthew King
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has announced its new superintendent as Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.

The candidates went through public interviews and each said they bring something unique to the table. The three candidates came from school districts in Washington, D.C., Birmingham and Huntsville.

They provided their personal strengths as administrators and their top priorities in education

Dr. Bren Elliott serves as the Chief of School Improvement in Washington, D.C. In a recent interview, she said she wants to work directly with teachers to meet their needs as teacher retention is one of her top priorities.

“We need to be really specific about creating conditions and cultures where teachers are valued, and they’re able to meet so many demands that they have that pull them during the school day,” Elliot said.

Dr. Jermaine Dawson currently serves Birmingham City Schools as the Chief Academic and Accountability officer.

He told the school board about a program he implemented in Birmingham and plans to bring it to Huntsville. The program allows parents and students to address grades when schools are closed.

“One, to address any grade or credit recovery failures from the first nine weeks. Second, any unfinished learning or learning loss that they may have experienced because of the pandemic, and three for our students who just want to advance,” Dawson said.

Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. spent time as an administrator in Tuscaloosa and currently serves as the interim superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.

Dr. Sutton said in a recent interview that he wants to prioritize achievement for students at early ages.

“If we get them in the third, fourth or fifth grade, we won’t have to catch them on the back end. It is hard to narrow the achievement gap without breaking the whole cycle in high school. We have to be willing to go over and beyond,” Sutton Jr. said.

The meeting will begin at 5:30.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
5 people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Five people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Clift Farm Plaza Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Lakeside Plaza at Clift Farm

Latest News

Crisis Alert Systems coming soon to Madison City Schools
Crisis Alert Systems coming soon to Madison City Schools
Condado Tacos is expanding significantly in 2023, and Huntsville is one of two cities in...
Condado Tacos to open location in Huntsville
Torry Harrison.
Lauderdale Co. inmate recaptured after leaving work release