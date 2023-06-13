Huntsville City Schools BOE announces new superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has announced its new superintendent as Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr.

The candidates went through public interviews and each said they bring something unique to the table. The three candidates came from school districts in Washington, D.C., Birmingham and Huntsville.

They provided their personal strengths as administrators and their top priorities in education

Dr. Bren Elliott serves as the Chief of School Improvement in Washington, D.C. In a recent interview, she said she wants to work directly with teachers to meet their needs as teacher retention is one of her top priorities.

“We need to be really specific about creating conditions and cultures where teachers are valued, and they’re able to meet so many demands that they have that pull them during the school day,” Elliot said.

Dr. Jermaine Dawson currently serves Birmingham City Schools as the Chief Academic and Accountability officer.

He told the school board about a program he implemented in Birmingham and plans to bring it to Huntsville. The program allows parents and students to address grades when schools are closed.

“One, to address any grade or credit recovery failures from the first nine weeks. Second, any unfinished learning or learning loss that they may have experienced because of the pandemic, and three for our students who just want to advance,” Dawson said.

Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. spent time as an administrator in Tuscaloosa and currently serves as the interim superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.

Dr. Sutton said in a recent interview that he wants to prioritize achievement for students at early ages.

“If we get them in the third, fourth or fifth grade, we won’t have to catch them on the back end. It is hard to narrow the achievement gap without breaking the whole cycle in high school. We have to be willing to go over and beyond,” Sutton Jr. said.

The meeting will begin at 5:30.

