How to choose a prenatal vitamin

Picking the right prenatal vitamin
By Consumer Reports
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CONSUMER REPORTS) - There are a million things to think about when you’re pregnant or trying to get pregnant. One of the most important is making sure you’re getting the proper nutrients. There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to prenatal supplements. Consumer Reports breaks down what’s inside the bottles so you can purchase the right one for you.

It’s often tough for pregnant people to get the amount of micronutrients they need from diet alone. That’s why prenatal supplements are critical. But which nutrients are most important, and how do you know a supplement is safe?

Almost all prenatal supplements include an adequate amount of folic acid, but when it comes to other micronutrients, many of the ones at your local drugstore have lackluster formulations.

Most people will get some of the nutrients they need from food. But many prenatal supplements on the market don’t meet the recommended micronutrient levels endorsed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Take calcium, for example. Consumer Reports looked at 15 popular brands and found that 10 of the supplements had calcium but not enough. Five didn’t have it at all.

And when it comes to safety, supplements don’t undergo the same strict scrutiny as prescription drugs.

What about the price? Do you get what you pay for? Not always. CR experts found that some of the pricier prenatals lacked nutrients that cheaper pills had.

For instance, Nature Made Prenatal Multivitamin Folic Acid + DHA Softgels has most of the recommended amounts of nutrients, and it’s less than $1 per dose, while some prenatals cost nearly $2 per dose.

Prioritize those micronutrients that experts say you need, as well as any that your doctor says you may be deficient in.

As with any medication or supplement, be sure to talk with your OB-GYN or midwife before you start taking it. For the full list of recommended nutrients during pregnancy, head to CR’s website.

