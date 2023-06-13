Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Holt wins Gold medal, Andrews joins Team USA

Buckhorn High's Caleb Holt helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal with the Under 16 National team.
Buckhorn High's Caleb Holt helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal with the Under 16 National team.(Team USA)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Buckhorn standout Caleb Holt helped Team USA Under 16 National team win a gold medal at the Americas Championship over Canada 118-36. Holt scored six points and added five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Holt, a Class of 2026 prospect, won a Class 6A State Championship with the Buckhorn Bucks.

Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews named to Team USA Under 16 team.
Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews named to Team USA Under 16 team.(Team USA)

Hazel Green standout Kelsi Andrews is also on Team USA playing for the Under 16 Girls team. Andrews one of the top prospects for the Class of 2026 will play her first season under Trojans Coach Tim Miller.

“I think it not only represents Hazel Green but North Alabama real well,” Miller said. “We got both a boy (Caleb Holt) and a girl (Kelsi Andrews) playing for Team USA. It’s big for the State of Alabama that we’re going to try to play a National schedule next year. And we got a girl like Kelsi Andrews that plays on Team USA that’s going to get some recognition and try to put us on the map.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night
Athens woman killed in weekend crash
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
5 people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Five people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway

Latest News

Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity
Rob Vaughn
Alabama names Maryland’s Rob Vaughn as its new head baseball coach
Tennessee Titans linebacker and former James Clemens standout Monty Rice was putting kids to...
Former James Clemens standout Monty Rice hosts first football camp
Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice runs campers through various football drills.
Former James Clemens standout Monty Rice hosts first football camp