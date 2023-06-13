Get wild at Cook Museum of Natural Science

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cook Museum of Natural Science has an array of fun, engaging and educations events on the calendar for this summer! Amber Coger, Cook Museum Education Manager, and Roldo the Mexican Alligator Lizard came and shared all about it.

Cook Museum is located in Decatur, AL. The doors of its state of the art facility opened back in 2019 and since then, they have been enriching the area with it’s fun learning opportunities.

From birds and biomes to sensory friendly days, the museum has something for everyone this summer!

To learn more about all the upcoming opportunities at Cook visit their website and Instagram. To get a behind the scenes look at the museum, check out their YouTube channel.

Summer Schedule for Cook Museum of Natural Science (Joy Harris)

Live Animal Presentation at Cook Museum (Joy Harris)

Biomes Bonanza at Cook Museum (Joy Harris)

All About Bird Fun Day at Cook Museum (Joy Harris)

All About Him at Cook Museum (Joy Harris)

Sensory Friendly Days at Cook Museum (Joy Harris)

