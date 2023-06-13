Deals
Get wild at Cook Museum of Natural Science

Amber Coger from Cook Museum joined us with her scaly friend, Roldo.
Amber and Roldo joined us to talk all the fun things happening at Cook Museum this summer.
Amber and Roldo joined us to talk all the fun things happening at Cook Museum this summer.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cook Museum of Natural Science has an array of fun, engaging and educations events on the calendar for this summer! Amber Coger, Cook Museum Education Manager, and Roldo the Mexican Alligator Lizard came and shared all about it.

Cook Museum is located in Decatur, AL. The doors of its state of the art facility opened back in 2019 and since then, they have been enriching the area with it’s fun learning opportunities.

From birds and biomes to sensory friendly days, the museum has something for everyone this summer!

To learn more about all the upcoming opportunities at Cook visit their website and Instagram. To get a behind the scenes look at the museum, check out their YouTube channel.

Summer Schedule for Cook Museum of Natural Science
Summer Schedule for Cook Museum of Natural Science(Joy Harris)
Live Animal Presentation at Cook Museum
Live Animal Presentation at Cook Museum(Joy Harris)
Biomes Bonanza at Cook Museum
Biomes Bonanza at Cook Museum(Joy Harris)
All About Bird Fun Day at Cook Museum
All About Bird Fun Day at Cook Museum(Joy Harris)
All About Him at Cook Museum
All About Him at Cook Museum(Joy Harris)
Sensory Friendly Days at Cook Museum
Sensory Friendly Days at Cook Museum(Joy Harris)

