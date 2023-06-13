Former La Vergne police officer involved in sex scandal charged with assault

LaVergne, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former La Vergne police officer has been charged with assault after authorities say he fired his weapon in his apartment and hit his neighbor with a bullet, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On April 6, TBI agents began investigating an incident involving 24-year-old Gavin Schoeberl. Authorities said Schoeberl fired his weapon in his apartment for an undisclosed reason. The bullet traveled through his apartment wall and hit his neighbor, who was treated at a local hospital and eventually released.

Schoeberl was indicted on June 6 and was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. Authorities said he was arrested on Monday and booked on a $7,500 bond.

Schoeberl, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2021, was punished with a one-week unpaid suspension related to the department’s sex scandal that made national headlines.

An investigation found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The investigative report also highlighted a hot tub party and the exchange of explicit naked photos between officers.

Schoeberl told investigators he received a nude photo of Hall, but he deleted it. He added he showed some officers a nude picture of himself while hanging out, according to the investigation.

