Fishing tournaments bring tourism to Jackson County

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent report released by the Alabama Tourism Department revealed that travelers spent over $86 million in Jackson County in the year 2022, an 11.5% increase from the previous year.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy says the area’s fishing population has a hand in the increase.

“One of the largest single draws is probably a lot of the bass tournaments. We have a tremendous number of bass tournaments here year-round,” McCamy said.

Owner of Scottsboro Tackle Company, Andrea Evans, says these tournaments are a resource for her business.

“This lake is our greatest resource. We have over 69,000 acres of fishing out there. It draws people not just from Alabama but from other states that spend their vacation here they bring their families here and then just some tournament anglers that come through,” Evans says.

Mayor McCamy says that fishing is not the only attraction for bringing more people into the city.

“Just boating outdoors, activities, camping, watersports, it’s all here. We’ve got one of the largest tourist attractions in the state at Unclaimed Baggage. You’ve got to consider that.”

Mayor McCamy says that attractions like these help bring even more attention to the city.

“It’s great, it’s positive because that just helps enhance our area. I mean we’ve got a beautiful area with a lot of opportunities and it just shows that everybody’s beginning to realize exactly what gem we do have here,” McCamy said.

