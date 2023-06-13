Congressman Aderholt announces bill to halt SPACECOM development in Colorado

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - Congressman Robert Aderholt announced on Tuesday that new language has been added to current legislation that could stop the physical growth of the U.S. Space Command’s (SPACECOM) temporary headquarters in Colorado.

The bill asks that the development of the temporary SPACECOM headquarters halts until an official basing decision has been made.

According to the office of Congressman Aderholt, the bipartisan language is included in the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs fiscal year 2024 spending bill, following a review and approval by the United States Air Force.

“Now more than ever, the establishment of a permanent Space Command Headquarters remains vital to our national security. The language incentivizes the Secretary of the Air Force to determine the permanent headquarters location as quickly as possible. In this matter, timeliness remains of the utmost importance. I urge the Department to move the headquarters to its preferred permanent location as quickly as possible; however, if the Administration continues to delay, I am relieved that General Dickinson, the SPACECOM Commander, assured the Alabama Delegation that he had no national security concerns about moving the headquarter. As we take this step, I would like to thank the Alabama delegation for their commitment to this fight. We all know that Space Command belongs in the Rocket City.

