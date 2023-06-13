Cloudy and cool 70s with isolated showers Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off the morning hours with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and may add a few extra minutes to your morning commute, fog will be more common near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys.

Clouds will stick around for a good portion of the morning before we finally see some peeks of sunshine, highs today will be well below average topping out in the upper 70s. Although most locations will stay dry today, there is a slight chance of seeing a few stray showers or thunderstorms developing through the morning and afternoon. The clouds will stick around tonight with lows staying more mild in the low to middle 60s, a few showers will be expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a far more humid day with a west-southwest wind ushering in more Gulf of Mexico moisture. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching the lower 80s. It looks like we will have a quick round of scattered rain and storms during the morning hours, some storms can be stronger in nature. Another round of scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop later in the day Wednesday with a higher likelihood of strong to marginally severe storms that produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail.

Thursday and Friday will both be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, isolated to scattered storms will be expected each afternoon. Father’s Day weekend is trending hot as well with isolated to scattered storms possible both days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.