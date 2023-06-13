Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards business licenses to 21 companies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, Alabama is inching closer to medical marijuana reaching patients’ hands.

On Monday, Members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) issued 21 business licenses to companies in numerous subcategories.

CEO partner of Southeast Cannabis Company, Chuck Smith said he couldn’t believe it when he found out his company was one of 5 total to receive an integrated business license.

“I think I almost scared my wife and dog to death with the loud scream of excitement,” said Smith whose company will oversee both growing and distribution of the drug, “It’s not for the faint of heart and but we were committed to winning it. So that’s all about making sure we had the right processes, the right people, the right folks that are going to be lined up to help us.”

The AMCC said it narrowed a total of 90 applicants down to 21.

Commission Chair Dr. Steven Stokes said extreme diligence was employed when considering applicants.

“There was no shortage of qualified individuals and entities who provided applications for us to consider,” said Stokes. “We believe that we have selected an outstanding slate of inaugural licensees to represent Alabama’s new medical cannabis industry.”

Southeast Cannabis Company co-CEO Oliver Washington said the main reason for the company to pursue a license was the desire to help the community.

“It’s very important because of certain needs of the citizens with conditions that are out there. We hope the medical staff that we have brought on to our team can diagnose patients correctly and safely.”

The AMCC awarded licenses to applicants in several categories:

Cultivator License

Blackberry Farms, LLC

Gulf Shore Remedies, LLC

Pure by Sirmon Farms, LLC

Twister Herb Cultivation, LLC

Dispensary License

CCS of Alabama, LLC

RJK Holdings AL, LLC

Statewide Property Holding AL, LLC

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC

Integrated Facility License

Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC

Southeast Cannabis Company, LLC

Sustainable Alabama, LLC

TheraTrue Alabama, LLC

Verano Alabama, LLC

Processor License

1819 Labs, LLC

Enchanted Green, LLC

Jasper Development Group Inc.

Organic Harvest Lab, LLC

Secure Transport License

Alabama Secure Transport, LLC

International Communication, LLC

Tyler Van Lines, LLC

State Testing Laboratory License

Centrus Laboratories

Companies with Integrated Facility licenses will be able to open 5 dispensaries.

Companies with Dispensary Licenses will be able to open 3 dispensaries.

The 21 businesses will receive their official license on July 10th after paying a business license fee.

Vice Chairman of the Commission Rex Vaughn said there will be another chance for businesses unsuccessful to apply for licenses in cultivation, secure transporters, and state testing laboratories.

