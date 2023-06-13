1 man dies following weekend crash on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Governors Drive on Sunday.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson confirms officers responded to the crash near Governors Place around 7:45 p.m. on June 11. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Justin Crawford, age 35. His vehicle left the roadway and he was ejected during the crash.

Crawford was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. No further information is available from HPD at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.