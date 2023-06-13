Deals
1 man dies following weekend crash on Governors Drive

(Credit: MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Governors Drive on Sunday.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson confirms officers responded to the crash near Governors Place around 7:45 p.m. on June 11. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Justin Crawford, age 35. His vehicle left the roadway and he was ejected during the crash.

Crawford was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. No further information is available from HPD at this time.

