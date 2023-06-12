Deals
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

