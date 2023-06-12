Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night
Athens woman killed in weekend crash
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens

Latest News

Myrlie Evers, civil right leader and widow of slain civil rights icon Medgar Evers,...
60 years after Medgar Evers’ murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy
Clift Farm Plaza Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Lakeside Plaza at Clift Farm
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger
One of the vehicles was stolen from Auburn.
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies recover two stolen vehicles
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire