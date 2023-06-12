Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Sen. Tom Butler discusses future of Saturn 1B amid talk of its removal

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 44 years of standing at the Ardmore Welcome Center, the iconic Saturn 1B rocket is coming down. Leaders with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center announced on Friday that they are moving forward with bringing the rocket down.

Just last week Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law to restore Saturn 1B, or construct a replica in it’s place, but the bill’s sponsor, State Senator Tom Butler, is not ready to give up on restoring the original.

Butler says as of right now, answers to what’s next in the process are unclear but he does know one thing: he is going to continue his fight to save the original.

He said his next step is to meet with State Attorney General Steve Marshall to discuss whether the rocket falls under the Alabama monument act.

“I want Attorney General Marshall to know how significant this is, not only for the Huntsville Community and North Alabama but for Alabama as a state,” Butler said. “It’s a monumental success story about Huntsville and Alabama’s contribution to the state program.”

Butler said while he is glad a replica will be there to commemorate Saturn 1B if the rocket does come down, he is not ready to say goodbye to the original without knowing that it is beyond repair.

“It’s a history of our space program and that one place right there at the Ardmore Tennessee line,” Butler said. “We need to do everything we can to honor the men and women that have worked in our space program to keep that rocket right there as an iconic symbol for the state of Alabama.”

According to Butler’s legislation, the Alabama Department of Economic Affairs would oversee the project of constructing a replica.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night
Athens woman killed in weekend crash
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
5 people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Five people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway

Latest News

Alabama Department of Public Health seal
ADPH: Syphilis cases rising in Alabama
State Senator Tom Butler discusses future of Saturn 1B
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond