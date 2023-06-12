Sen. Tom Butler discusses future of Saturn 1B amid talk of its removal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 44 years of standing at the Ardmore Welcome Center, the iconic Saturn 1B rocket is coming down. Leaders with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center announced on Friday that they are moving forward with bringing the rocket down.

Just last week Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law to restore Saturn 1B, or construct a replica in it’s place, but the bill’s sponsor, State Senator Tom Butler, is not ready to give up on restoring the original.

Butler says as of right now, answers to what’s next in the process are unclear but he does know one thing: he is going to continue his fight to save the original.

He said his next step is to meet with State Attorney General Steve Marshall to discuss whether the rocket falls under the Alabama monument act.

“I want Attorney General Marshall to know how significant this is, not only for the Huntsville Community and North Alabama but for Alabama as a state,” Butler said. “It’s a monumental success story about Huntsville and Alabama’s contribution to the state program.”

Butler said while he is glad a replica will be there to commemorate Saturn 1B if the rocket does come down, he is not ready to say goodbye to the original without knowing that it is beyond repair.

“It’s a history of our space program and that one place right there at the Ardmore Tennessee line,” Butler said. “We need to do everything we can to honor the men and women that have worked in our space program to keep that rocket right there as an iconic symbol for the state of Alabama.”

According to Butler’s legislation, the Alabama Department of Economic Affairs would oversee the project of constructing a replica.

