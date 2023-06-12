Morning showers with cooler 70s to low 80s for highs Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. After last night’s strong to severe storms, we have just a few leftover rain showers to start the morning with warm temps in the 60s.

Skies are mostly cloudy to overcast early this morning with a few pockets of fog expected for the morning drive to work, please watch out for debris and tree limbs on the roads after yesterday’s gusty winds. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day today with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s, a few isolated showers or storms are possible with the northwest breeze keeping humidity levels a bit more comfortable.

Cloud cover will continue to push in overnight with lows dropping near 60 degrees. Tuesday will bring more cloud cover to the Tennessee Valley along with isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms off and on through the day, highs will stay well below average in the middle to upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks to be fairly active for June standards with increasing humidity levels, scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will be expected each day through Friday. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the most active days with chances at strong to severe storms. Highs will climb back into the 90s by next weekend with more chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

