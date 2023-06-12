Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies recover two stolen vehicles

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office recovered two stolen vehicles and detained “multiple juvenile subjects” on Monday.

According to a Twitter post from the sheriff’s office, a traffic stop on Highway 231 at Highway 36 led to deputies recovering two stolen vehicles. One of the vehicles was stolen from Auburn.

Deputies also seized multiple credit/debit cards.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

