Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies recover two stolen vehicles

One of the vehicles was stolen from Auburn.
One of the vehicles was stolen from Auburn.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office recovered two stolen vehicles and detained “multiple juvenile subjects” on Monday.

According to a Twitter post from the sheriff’s office, a traffic stop on Highway 231 at Highway 36 led to deputies recovering two stolen vehicles. One of the vehicles was stolen from Auburn.

Deputies also seized multiple credit/debit cards.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night
Athens woman killed in weekend crash
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens

Latest News

Clift Farm Plaza Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Lakeside Plaza at Clift Farm
More Alabama residents eligible for money under expanded Accountability Act
Alabama Accountability Act expansion signed into law, increasing tax credits for more families
5 people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Five people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Officials respond to fire on Leeman Ferry Blvd. at closed Plamore Lanes location
Officials respond to fire on Leeman Ferry Blvd. at closed Plamore Lanes location