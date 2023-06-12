Deals
Huntsville Fire & Rescue units respond to fire on Leeman Ferry Rd.

Units were at 2404 Leeman Ferry Road which is the former site of the bowling alley, Plamor Lanes.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responded to a fire on Leeman Ferry Road on Sunday afternoon.

Units were at 2404 Leeman Ferry Road which is the former site of the bowling alley, Plamor Lanes. As of 7:40 p.m., the fire was out, according to the chief of Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

