Huntsville Fire & Rescue units respond to fire on Leeman Ferry Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responded to a fire on Leeman Ferry Road on Sunday afternoon.

Units were at 2404 Leeman Ferry Road which is the former site of the bowling alley, Plamor Lanes. As of 7:40 p.m., the fire was out, according to the chief of Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

