Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Lakeside Plaza at Clift Farm

Clift Farm Plaza Groundbreaking
Clift Farm Plaza Groundbreaking(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday on Uncle Frank Boulevard to celebrate the start of construction for a new plaza at Clift Farm.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. and celebrated a 10,000-square-foot construction project. According to Leeland Ventures, the company in charge of the construction, the new Lakeside Plaza will be located at 170 Uncle Frank Boulevard.

Lakeside Plaza will be beside Publix and Ardent Daycare. The building will also have an additional 5,740 square feet of space available for a restaurant, retail store or medical practice.

The first two tenants of the plaza will be Nothing But Noodles and Cookie Fix.

