Five people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people were injured Monday morning in a crash on I-565 West near Greenbrier Parkway.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), all five people injured in the crash were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Webster said three of the five have non-life-threatening injuries but the other two have serious injuries.

Webster said the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

