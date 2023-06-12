Decatur man pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2018 shooting

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man who was arrested and charged with capital murder for a December 2018 shooting, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in May 2023.

According to online court documents, Lashawn Caudle was charged with capital murder after a shooting at Parkway Place Apartments in Decatur left Anthony Lewis dead. Caudle pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in a Morgan County courtroom on May 30, 2023.

Caudle was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

