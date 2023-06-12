Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Decatur man pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2018 shooting

Lashawn Caudle.
Lashawn Caudle.(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man who was arrested and charged with capital murder for a December 2018 shooting, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in May 2023.

According to online court documents, Lashawn Caudle was charged with capital murder after a shooting at Parkway Place Apartments in Decatur left Anthony Lewis dead. Caudle pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in a Morgan County courtroom on May 30, 2023.

Caudle was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night
Athens woman killed in weekend crash
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens

Latest News

Clift Farm Plaza Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Lakeside Plaza at Clift Farm
One of the vehicles was stolen from Auburn.
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies recover two stolen vehicles
More Alabama residents eligible for money under expanded Accountability Act
Alabama Accountability Act expansion signed into law, increasing tax credits for more families
5 people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway
Five people injured in morning crash on I-565 W near Greenbrier Parkway