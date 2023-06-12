Cooler & Drier Today | Multiple Rounds of Rain Ahead

Skies are featuring a mix of sun and clouds today with much cooler and comfortable air behind the front that swept through the region overnight. Afternoon highs will remain well below average with temperatures likely only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect a slight breeze out of the northwest as drier air continues to filter into the Valley through the evening. Cloud cover will increase overnight and into your Tuesday with overnight lows falling in the low 60s.

More clouds will be in store for your Tuesday with rain chances returning to the forecast mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Due to added cloud cover and rain across the area, highs will stay cooler in the mid to upper 70s. A few storms could be strong, especially for locations south of the Tennessee River, but the greatest concern appears to be heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in localized areas.

The rest of the week will remain active and cooler with more rounds of showers and storms and afternoon highs in the low 80s. We’ll start to trend drier and warmer heading into Father’s Day weekend with afternoon highs back in the low 90s.

