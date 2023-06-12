Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Biden to host college sports champions at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. Biden will be joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in welcoming college champions to the White House.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host College Athlete Day on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, celebrating several women’s and men’s NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the teams expected at the event are volleyball, ice hockey and track & field collegiate champions.

It is a tradition for the president to host sports teams at the White House. He hosted the NCAA basketball women’s champions Louisiana State University and men’s champions University of Connecticut in a ceremony late last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night
Athens woman killed in weekend crash
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens

Latest News

Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
More Alabama residents eligible for money under expanded Accountability Act
Alabama Accountability Act expansion signed into law, increasing tax credits for more families
Myles Hill, who has Down syndrome, receives a customized electric ride-on car to give him...
Go Baby Go gives child with special needs his own set of wheels
Deja Taylor knew “she was an unlawful user” of marijuana when she bought the gun last year and...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher expected to admit to marijuana use, gun possession