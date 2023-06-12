Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Alabama names Maryland’s Rob Vaughn as its new head baseball coach

The 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year brings championship pedigree to Tuscaloosa
Rob Vaughn
Rob Vaughn(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A day after the Alabama baseball team saw its season end to Wake Forest in the NCAA Super Regionals, the Tide have found their new head coach.

As first reported by Bama 247Sports John Talty, and officially confirmed by the school on Monday, Maryland’s Rob Vaughn replaced the void left behind by former coach Brad Bohannon, who was fired May 4 following an investigation into improper gambling practices. Interim head coach Jason Jackson will also remain on staff as Vaughn’s top assistant and continue his role as pitching coach. Jackson led the Tide in the final month of the season, helping Alabama host its first NCAA regional in 17 years.

Vaughn comes from a reenergized Maryland program where the Terrapins claimed their first Big Ten Championship in school history in 2022 followed up by the program’s first Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2023. The 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year arrived to Maryland as an assistant in 2013 before later being named the head coach in 2017.

The 2009 Kansas State grad played catcher for the Wildcats before a short stint in the Chicago White Sox’ minor league system. He led the Terps to a 183-117 record, including an 84-54 mark in Big Ten play, finishing atop the conference standings in both 2022 and 2023. He was a part of the staff for the three winningest seasons in Maryland history, including the only 40-win seasons for the Terps in 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023.

Vaughn will formally be introduced at a press conference Tuesday, June 13.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Theodore Spears.
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday night
Athens woman killed in weekend crash
Athens woman killed in Saturday night crash
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified
Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens

Latest News

Tennessee Titans linebacker and former James Clemens standout Monty Rice was putting kids to...
Former James Clemens standout Monty Rice hosts first football camp
Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice runs campers through various football drills.
Former James Clemens standout Monty Rice hosts first football camp
Left: U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) meets with Auburn representatives Hugh Freeze, Bruce...
Sen. Britt meets with SEC Commissioner, Alabama and Auburn coaches on NIL
Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting