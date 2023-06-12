Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards business licenses to 21 companies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, June 12, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) announced the first round of businesses getting medical marijuana licenses.

In total, 90 different companies applied for a license. Of those, 21 were granted licenses. Some applied to be growers, while others applied to be processors or store fronts.

The AMCC voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to the following applicants:

Integrated Facility License

Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC

Southeast Cannabis Company, LLC

Sustainable Alabama, LLC

TheraTrue Alabama, LLC

Verano Alabama, LLC

Cultivator License

Blackberry Farms, LLC

Gulf Shore Remedies, LLC

Pure by Sirmon Farms, LLC

Twisted Herb Cultivation, LLC

Processor License

1819 Labs, LLC

Enchanted Green, LLC

Jasper Development Group Inc.

Organic Harvest Lab, LLC

Dispensary License

CCS of Alabama, LLC

RJK Holdings AL, LLC

Statewide Property Holdings AL, LLC

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC

Secure Transport License

Alabama Secure Transport, LLC

International Communication, LLC

Tyler Van Lines, LLC

State Testing Laboratory License

Certus Laboratories

The Commission, per the statute, could award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

“There was no shortage of qualified individuals and entities who provided applications for us to consider,” saidd Commission Chairman and Oncologist, Dr. Steven Stokes. “Based on the evaluators’ assessments and the Commission’s considerations, we believe that we have selected an outstanding slate of inaugural licensees to represent Alabama’s new medical cannabis industry.”

The applicants who were awarded a license will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee to the Commission. At its meeting on July 10, 2023, the Commission is scheduled to issue licenses in each license category.

Under the rules promulgated by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis after business licenses have been issued. For a patient to qualify for medical cannabis, the patient must have at least one of the qualifying conditions and be recommended for medical cannabis by a certified physician.

Vice Chairman Rex Vaughn announced at the meeting that the Commission intends to open a second offering of licenses for cultivators, secure transporters, and state testing laboratories.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.