33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after a shooting left one man dead.

According to a Twitter post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly shooting on Lenox Lane in the Union Hill community Sunday morning.

Charles Theodore Spears, 33, was arrested and charged with murder, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Ronald Richard Morgan, 61.

