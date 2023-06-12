Deals
33-year-old man arrested for Morgan Co. shooting

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after a shooting left one man dead.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after a shooting left one man dead.

According to a Twitter post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly shooting on Lenox Lane in the Union Hill community Sunday morning.

Charles Theodore Spears, 33, was arrested and charged with murder, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Ronald Richard Morgan, 61.

