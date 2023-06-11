Victim identified, two suspects detained in relation to Morgan Co. deadly shooting

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two potential suspects have been detained for questioning in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred in Morgan County Sunday morning.

According to a Twitter post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly shooting on Lenox Lane in the Union Hill community Sunday morning.

Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Ronald Richard Morgan, 61.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located one man who was killed in the shooting.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office urges people to use caution in the area due to the increased law enforcement presence.

