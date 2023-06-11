Strong Storms Possible Mainly For NW AL This Evening | Better Threat For Strong to Severe Storms Tomorrow

For the rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with still some smoke impacting the area. Another Air Quality Alert for the Huntsville and Decatur Metro areas, but the air quality should start improving tomorrow. Temperatures will top out the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity. Clouds will begin increasing as well as we head into the evening hours with showers and storms arriving mainly for areas in Northwest Alabama. Some of these storms could be strong and produce isolated damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and vivid lightning, but storms should fizzle out close to midnight. More waves of rain and storms will be on the way as we head into your Sunday.

A 48 First Alert is in effect for Sunday for the potential of strong to severe storms during the evening hours. Widespread showers will affect your early morning commute, but this will mainly be a widespread rain event, with some ponding possible on the roadways. We should dry out in the afternoon and as a result, temperatures will warm well into the 80s again with humidity on the rise. This will help build instability and prime the atmosphere for a few strong to severe storms into the evening hours. Our main timeframe will be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Winds in excess of 50 miles per hour, small hail, frequent lighting and heavy rainfall will be our primary threats. Slower moving cells could also produce flash flooding, so stay weather alert!

Monday, expect a few lingering morning storms which will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon. Temperatures will range a bit cooler in the low 80s. Tuesday is mainly dry before daily thunderstorms chances begin late during the evening and into Wednesday. This stormy and cooler setup will continue through the weekend. Increasing heat and humidity is expected for late week into Father’s Day weekend.

