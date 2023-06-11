Redstone Arsenal celebrates the Army’s 248th birthday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Although the Army’s 248th birthday is not until Wednesday, Redstone Arsenal held a party Saturday to celebrate the occasion.

The event featured food, fireworks and live music and was held at the Redstone Gateway just outside of the Arsenal’s gate nine.

One veteran at the party explained that it was his honor to join the military and that it was a great calling.

“It was my honor to serve, no one asked me to do it, nobody forced me to do it, I wanted to do it,” said veteran A.J. Ayslak. “It was my privilege to help and keep America safe.

The Army’s actual birthday is June 14. The oldest branch of the military was created in 1775, a year before the Declaration of Independence.

