Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County

The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been struck and killed by a vehicle near Priceville.

It happened around 9 p.m. on South Bethel Road near Spring Valley Road and Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Investigators say the road is closed as they gather evidence.

At this time, there’s no word on the identity of the person killed, or whether or not the driver will face charges.

