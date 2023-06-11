Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one person was struck and killed by a vehicle near Priceville Saturday night.

According to officials with the Decatur Police Department, Mareya Hannah, 43, was picking up some items in the street when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The crash occurred Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. on S Bethel Road.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department and Priceville Police Department responded to the call. When they arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle that hit Hannah was still on the scene.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.