Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Pedestrian struck and killed in Morgan County identified

The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County
The approximate location of Saturday's deadly crash in Morgan County(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one person was struck and killed by a vehicle near Priceville Saturday night.

According to officials with the Decatur Police Department, Mareya Hannah, 43, was picking up some items in the street when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The crash occurred Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. on S Bethel Road.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department and Priceville Police Department responded to the call. When they arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle that hit Hannah was still on the scene.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police investigating fatal hit and run
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Athens
Joshua Harris, 39
Huntsville man arrested on sodomy, rape charges in Morgan Co.
Brandon Buckelew (left), Morgan Ponder (right)
Two people arrested for stealing car from storage unit
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Alabama Department of Public Health official details health impact of wildfire smoke
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Wing joint, steakhouse, donut shop among low scores this week

Latest News

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly shooting on...
Morgan County deputies investigating deadly shooting Sunday morning
Ukraine flag
“Ballroom at Bridge Street” held in support of Ukraine
The location of Saturday's drowning in Marshall County
Marshall County drowning under investigaton
Dancers entertain the crowd at the 18th annual Latino Fest in Rainsville
Northeast Alabama Community College hosts Latino Festival