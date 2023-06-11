Northeast Alabama Community College hosts Latino Festival

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 18th annual Latino Festival drew a great crowd Saturday afternoon at Northeast Alabama Community College’s campus in Rainsville.

The event featured live music and dancing, along with authentic food and art from several Latin American cultures. “We have authentic dancers from Guatemala, Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador.. it’s a wonderful mixture” said organizer Tresha McClain.

McClain says her group has been putting together this event since February and the hard word paid off today. She said it’s important to bring events like this to DeKalb County. “Our population is so diverse and we need to enjoy and adore that diversity and learn more about it. And that is what this event is doing.”

Northeast Alabama Community College President David Campbell agrees. “As you can see we’ve got a lot of kids here. Really, it’s just a fun thing to do and we hope it does some good in helping people in the area appreciate different cultures and the strengths of them.”

We talked to two of those kids. Maddie Chaviers and Addison Vaughn were having a great time. “Oh it’s great. I ate a lot and got a lot of free stuff!” Maddie told us. “The funnest part is watching people dance!” Addison added.

